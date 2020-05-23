Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $628,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $22.66. The company had a trading volume of 48,083,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,654,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit