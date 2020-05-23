Bank of America Downgrades MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) to Underperform

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,467,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,302,486. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.06 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Corey Ian Sanders purchased 16,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,971.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 411,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,922,771.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

