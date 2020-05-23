Bank of America Upgrades MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) to “Buy”

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MGP. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.
Shares of NYSE MGP traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.45. 1,247,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,583. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.70. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.49 and a quick ratio of 14.49.
In other news, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Stewart acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $40,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,861.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,635 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MGM Growth Properties
MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.
