Barclays Increases Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $100.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expedia Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.81.

EXPE traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $40.76 and a 1 year high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $162,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $154,873,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Expedia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $715,170,000 after buying an additional 1,083,242 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after purchasing an additional 734,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

