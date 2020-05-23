BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 18,741 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,092.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,269,755,000 after buying an additional 2,439,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after acquiring an additional 342,849 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,308,281,000 after purchasing an additional 505,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $10.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.05. 25,601,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,644,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.49, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $363.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.70 and a 200-day moving average of $252.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.68.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total value of $4,221,385.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.