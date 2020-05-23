BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 29,791 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 300,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,791 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $29,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,439. The firm has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.75. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.