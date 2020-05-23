BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,962 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upgraded Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.98.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.91. 33,593,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,353,588. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.00. The company has a market capitalization of $659.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,199 shares of company stock worth $13,967,456 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.