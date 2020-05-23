BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,149.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,877 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.60.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 3,427,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,119. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.58. The company has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

