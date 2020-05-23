BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 41,854 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,854 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $44.60. 15,309,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,257,626. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

