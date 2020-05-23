BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2020

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,553 shares of company stock worth $15,286,509. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.11. 889,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average of $275.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.31.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit