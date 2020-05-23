BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Anthem were worth $24,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $3,675,210,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,049,000 after buying an additional 181,091 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,452,000 after acquiring an additional 64,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,617,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,028,000 after acquiring an additional 322,073 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,553 shares of company stock worth $15,286,509. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.11. 889,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $312.48. The company has a market cap of $70.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.58 and a 200 day moving average of $275.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a report on Sunday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.31.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

