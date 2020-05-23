BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $19.14 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,013 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. 74.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $231,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.89.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $193.71. 1,317,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.96 and its 200-day moving average is $191.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

