BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $66.10 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,138 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 3.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $66,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.32.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $12.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.70. The stock had a trading volume of 51,903,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,330,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.72.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

