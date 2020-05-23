BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,230 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.4% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,880,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,378,000 after buying an additional 2,144,926 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,717,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952,837 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,525,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,216,000 after acquiring an additional 793,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,680,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,153,000 after purchasing an additional 879,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,787,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,636,000 after purchasing an additional 722,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $70.45. 2,546,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,332,155. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.14.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

