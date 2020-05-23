BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 553,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,498,000. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.5% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

NYSE KO traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,007,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,496,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.56. Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.