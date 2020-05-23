BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 122,025 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,346 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 122,025 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.8% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.10. 19,890,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,030,494. The stock has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.54 and a 200 day moving average of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen raised Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

