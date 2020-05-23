BidiPass Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $10.80 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass token can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, BitForex and DigiFinex. During the last week, BidiPass has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.03684321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003187 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010933 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,738,722 tokens. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BidiPass

BidiPass can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

