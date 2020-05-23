Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) Receiving Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Blow & Drive Interlock (OTCMKTS:BDIC) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Blow & Drive Interlock earned a news sentiment score of -3.28 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIC remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,683. Blow & Drive Interlock has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

Get Blow & Drive Interlock alerts:

Blow & Drive Interlock Company Profile

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation engages in the manufacture, marketing, and lease of alcohol ignition interlock devices. It markets, installs, and monitors a breath alcohol ignition interlock device, BDI-747/1 that is a mechanism, which is installed on the steering column of an automobile and into which a driver exhales.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blow & Drive Interlock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.