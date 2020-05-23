Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $126.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $126.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.00 million and the lowest is $113.52 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $128.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $413.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.12 million to $502.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $444.93 million, with estimates ranging from $376.53 million to $493.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 250,025 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,591,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 195,500 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,494,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,477,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 1,517,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,772. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $81.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.74. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $12.27.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

