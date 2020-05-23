Brokerages Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Braemar Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.34. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Braemar Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of BHR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,772. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.12 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 246.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 70,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.