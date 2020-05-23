Brokerages Expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $210.75 Million

Equities research analysts expect Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) to report $210.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Macerich’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.90 million and the highest is $228.86 million. Macerich posted sales of $211.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macerich will report full year sales of $889.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $811.80 million to $949.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $906.26 million, with estimates ranging from $804.30 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Macerich.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Macerich had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $26.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $23.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.35.

In other Macerich news, EVP Doug J. Healey bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 64,996 shares in the company, valued at $365,927.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Edward C. Coppola bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.58 per share, with a total value of $139,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 360,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,770.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 181,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,715. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Macerich by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,375,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,895,000 after acquiring an additional 177,437 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,039,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,672,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 78.8% in the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,151,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,370,000 after buying an additional 1,829,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,139,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 31,793 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,889,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after buying an additional 126,463 shares during the period.

Shares of Macerich stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,001,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,961,831. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.83. Macerich has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

