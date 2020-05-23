Cfra Boosts Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $139.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective lifted by Cfra from $125.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.54.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,403,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $893,464,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

