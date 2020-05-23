DAD Chain (DAD) Hits Market Cap of $2.32 Million

DAD Chain (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. DAD Chain has a market cap of $2.32 million and $851,736.00 worth of DAD Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD Chain has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One DAD Chain token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002395 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043030 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.10 or 0.03684321 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00055133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003187 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010933 BTC.

DAD is a token. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,948,331 tokens. DAD Chain’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain . The official website for DAD Chain is dad.one . The official message board for DAD Chain is medium.com/@dad_chain

DAD Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

