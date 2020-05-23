DEX (DEX) Trading 7.3% Higher This Week

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 23rd. DEX has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.12 or 0.02104467 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00093173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00180015 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr . DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

