Dimension Chain (EON) Price Up 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $699,077.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dimension Chain has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dimension Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0527 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009617 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain (CRYPTO:EON) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official message board is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimension Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

