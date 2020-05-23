Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 1,097 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 1.5% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 295,284 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Oracle by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 68,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Oracle by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 26,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.62. 7,082,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488,970. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.