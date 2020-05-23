Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $15.72 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 3.0% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $15,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,152 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,295,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,690,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.52.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $738,162.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,045,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,878 shares of company stock worth $20,047,408. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.81. The stock had a trading volume of 730,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,099. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1 year low of $154.52 and a 1 year high of $247.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

