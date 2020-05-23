Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

Shares of EXPE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,468,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.14. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $144.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,613,373 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $715,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,942,486 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $642,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,845 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after purchasing an additional 734,319 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,675,174 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $181,152,000 after purchasing an additional 521,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

