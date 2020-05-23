Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Lowered to $103.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Benchmark from $155.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EXPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.81.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. 3,468,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.14. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 3,180.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 492 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,331 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,533,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

