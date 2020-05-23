Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) PT Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities raised Expedia Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Benchmark upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

Expedia Group stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,468,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,239. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.14. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $144.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,371 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,370 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,311 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

