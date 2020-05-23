Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of EXPD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.06. 895,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $81.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

