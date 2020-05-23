Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,612 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 2.6% of Private Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 327,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,707,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Facebook by 43.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,496,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $916,750,000 after buying an additional 1,656,954 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 80,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 37.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 446,610 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 122,211 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,448.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,199 shares of company stock worth $13,967,456. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.98.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.91. The company had a trading volume of 33,593,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,353,588. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $237.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

