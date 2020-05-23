Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $260.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.98.

FB traded up $3.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,593,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,353,588. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,199 shares of company stock worth $13,967,456 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 560,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $114,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,704 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

