Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will announce $1.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $0.85. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported earnings per share of $1.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.88.

FIS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.16. 1,893,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,626. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $158.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.