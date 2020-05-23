Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,230 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,551,670,000 after acquiring an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,014,061,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after buying an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after buying an additional 520,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at about $785,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,893,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,626. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.46 and its 200 day moving average is $135.33. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.88.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

