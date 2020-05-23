Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,613 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.62. 7,082,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,488,970. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

