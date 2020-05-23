Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.03.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $241.88. 3,041,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,876,560. The company has a market capitalization of $258.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.47. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $248.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

