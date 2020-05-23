Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Danaher were worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Danaher by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 17,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 166.6% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.1% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 27,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in Danaher by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 110,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 57,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,347.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,974 shares of company stock worth $11,564,444. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.69.

DHR stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. 1,483,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639,653. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $170.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

