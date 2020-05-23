Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $18.23 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.72. 2,396,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,095. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The stock has a market cap of $83.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

