Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $76.09 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 472,282 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 34,155 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $76,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

NYSE V traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $190.86. 5,581,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,964,502. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at $25,251,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

