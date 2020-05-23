Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CME Group were worth $17,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,732,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,281,000 after buying an additional 1,179,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,946,000 after acquiring an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,420,000 after acquiring an additional 512,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,147. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CME. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

CME traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.80. 993,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average is $196.24. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

