Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 13,215 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,215 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.1% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $65,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.94. 2,907,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,276,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.14. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.68.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock valued at $17,723,013. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

