Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 132,600 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.70. 4,138,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,795,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $70.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

