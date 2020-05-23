Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 17,900 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,697 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $33,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alexandre Dayon sold 848 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total value of $155,480.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,464,490.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,535 shares of company stock worth $65,708,070. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.85. 4,963,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,004. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $195.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.63. The firm has a market cap of $157.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 889.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.69.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

