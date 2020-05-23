Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 30,658 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,699 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 30,658 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $111,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Network lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 770 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.98.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $234.91. 33,593,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,353,588. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $659.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,199 shares of company stock valued at $13,967,456 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

