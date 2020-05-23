Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 75,600 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.2% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $74,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 952,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,936,000 after purchasing an additional 54,013 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,484,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,533,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $276.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.19. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

