Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 8,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $122.25. 6,063,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,207,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.42 and a 200 day moving average of $110.02. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 220.44% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.54.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.