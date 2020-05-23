Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Paypal were worth $29,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Paypal by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 33,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 26,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,339,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,964,000 after buying an additional 40,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,620,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,105. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $151.08.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,415,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Macquarie started coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

