Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,132,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $32,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,967,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,031,396. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.