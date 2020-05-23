Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 29,249 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,249 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $17,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total value of $6,102,934.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 12,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total transaction of $2,194,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,545,745.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,697 shares of company stock worth $9,194,338 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.20. 1,031,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,852. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.35. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

