Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 35,774 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after acquiring an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after acquiring an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after acquiring an additional 140,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after acquiring an additional 441,957 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 3,427,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,119. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $69.58. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $58.49 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $75,828.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $304,063.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

